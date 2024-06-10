Chase should once again be considered among the best Fantasy receivers, and he's worth drafting with a first-round pick in all leagues. Chase is coming off the worst season of his career in 2023, but he still averaged 16.4 PPR points per game. Part of that was Joe Burrow missing the final seven games of the season with a wrist injury, but Burrow is healthy heading into training camp. Chase still managed a career-best season in targets (145) and receptions (100), and he also added 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase averaged 20.2 PPR points per game in 2022, and that's the kind of upside he has once again in 2024 with Burrow healthy. After Christian McCaffrey comes off the board at No. 1 overall, you can argue Chase could be the first receiver drafted in the group of CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Most likely, Chase will be selected fourth of that group (ahead of St. Brown), but that could still make him a top-five overall pick in all formats.