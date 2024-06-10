We're drafting Waddle as a high-end No. 2 wide receiver early in Round 3 of full PPR drafts. While Waddle's production from 2023 may look like a letdown after 2022, that had more to do with health than anything. In the 12 games that he played more than 50% of the snaps, Waddle averaged 15.6 PPR Fantasy points per game, a slight uptick from his 2022 pace. He is one of 10 wide receivers to earn at least 350 targets since the start of 2021 and averaged better than nine yards per target. Waddle also has enormous upside if something happens to Tyreek Hill. He scored 28.2 Fantasy points in his lone game without Hill last year. Waddle is a top-12 Dynasty wide receiver who we view as more likely to move up than down in the coming year.