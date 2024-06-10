Palmer is a sneaky sleeper receiver given the other players he'll compete with for targets with the Chargers. When pressed into action in previous seasons, Palmer's been serviceable for Fantasy. And now that the Chargers cleaned house at receiver, Palmer should see regular reps. Consistently solid in terms of catch rate (at least 62% per year) and capable of winning on short and intermediate routes, Palmer could wind up first or second on the Bolts in targets and catches. That's not a bad outlook for someone you'll gravitate toward with a late-round pick, even if he'll play in a run-first offense.