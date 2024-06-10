We're drafting Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 running back as early as Round 7 in PPR leagues. Stevenson struggled last year to a career-low 4.4 yards per touch and has been abysmal on a per-target basis the last two seasons, averaging fewer than five yards per target. The biggest question is whether the Patriots will keep throwing him the ball four-plus times per game or if Antonio Gibson will take that role. There's also a question whether Alex Van Pelt's offense will have as many designed running back targets, as he comes from an offense that funnels more targets to tight ends. If Stevenson loses passing downs to Gibson, he'll have a tough time justifying his ADP unless he tops his career-highs of 210 rush attempts and five rushing touchdowns.