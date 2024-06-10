Boyd signed with Tennessee this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 3 receiver for the Titans behind Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins. Boyd is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. The positive for Boyd is Brian Callahan, the new head coach in Tennessee, was the offensive coordinator for the Bengals with Boyd. But Boyd also has to establish a rapport with second-year quarterback Will Levis, who has a lot to prove. After three years in a row averaging at least 12.8 PPR points per game from 2018-20, Boyd has been at 11.5 PPR points per game or less for three years in a row, including just 8.5 PPR points per game in 2023. He could be entering the twilight of his career at 29, and his move to the Titans is a downgrade. But he could still have plenty of positive moments, and if he's not drafted in most leagues then keep an eye on him as a potential waiver-wire option during the season.