Charbonnet had 13 games last season with 10 or fewer touches, all of which came when Kenneth Walker was on the field. Not surprisingly, Charbonnet averaged 5.1 PPR points per game in those situations. That's not ideal, and unfortunately, it's not likely to change in 2024. Not only does new playcaller Ryan Grubb figure to prefer Walker to Charbonnet, but Grubb is more of a pass-friendly coordinator who has never cultivated big-time pass-catching running backs in his last three years of college football work. It pretty much wedges Charbonnet into a lottery-ticket backup RB who only should see lineups when Walker misses playing time. Walker has missed two games in each of his first two seasons. Be careful choosing Charbonnet over other backups who have more upside once you get into Round 9-plus.