Happy New Year! We're kicking 2025 off with a new set of Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings. These rankings are based on full PPR leagues where touchdown passes are worth six points. The most important thing to note is that these rankings are about how a player should be ranked in a vacuum. If you're a true contender in 2025, then the vets should be bumped up a few spots. If you're a rebuilder, then the young guys get a boost. These rankings power my Dynasty trade charts, which you can find over at Sportsline for both one-QB and Superflex leagues.

There was no bigger riser in 2024 than Sam Darnold at the quarterback position. As you can see in the far left column below, Darnold was my QB43 back in January of last year. Today, he comes in at QB19, and he could climb higher still. That's because, as of now, I'm considering Darnold a free agent. It's still possible he's not on the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, and that would leave me very uncertain about his prospects. It's possible he could sign with the Raiders or the Titans and fall outside of my top 25 QBs. But let's talk about the more optimistic scenario for a second.

If Sam Darnold signs a three or four-year deal to remain in Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J Hockenson, he will be one of the biggest risers of that month. At the very least, he would jump ahead of Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield to QB17, and I could legitimately see him rising as high as QB14. Darnold won't even turn 28 until June of next year, and he's thrown for 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first 16 games in the system. If Darnold starts next year like he's finished this year? Darnold could climb back into the top 12 at the position.

On the flip side, Anthony Richardson was the biggest faller in the top 20. While he did flash some of his upside, there were way too many bad games and too many injuries. The Colts will probably give him a chance to start next season as well, but that could be his last as a starter in the NFL. He still ranks as a top 14-QB, but that's probably more true in one-QB leagues than in Superflex. Because in one-QB leagues, the floor is less relevant. In a Superflex league where you need to start multiple options, I am not sure I would rank Richardson in the top 20 at the position. That being said, he did have three games with at least 25 Fantasy points and two with 30, so don't totally give up on him yet.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: