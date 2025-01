The 2025 NFL Divisional Round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, but two games may attract the most attention from anybody searching for NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks. Lions vs. Commanders and Bills vs. Ravens both have totals over 50, with Detroit favored by 9.5 with an over-under at 55.5 on Saturday and Baltimore listed as a one-point favorite on Sunday with the total at 51.5. Which playmakers from those offenses should you favor as you set your playoff Fantasy football lineups?

The rise of NFL same-game parlays and sites like PrizePicks has given fans a chance to take a vested interest in just about any individual outcome. Having a reliable set of Divisional Round Fantasy football projections can help you hone in on NFL picks for all four games. Before setting your NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups or betting any player props on sites like PrizePicks, be sure to check out the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Divisional Round NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football QB projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football quarterback to be Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. NFL quarterbacks have only thrown for 40 touchdowns or more in a single season on 22 occasions and Jackson was the first to throw fewer than five interceptions (four). He also was the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 900 in the same season, yet he's not considered the favorite to win NFL MVP honors for a third time (Josh Allen -470 at FanDuel).

However, that shouldn't stop you from having heavy exposure in playoff Fantasy football formats and NFL daily Fantasy against the Bills on Sunday. The Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 earlier this season with Jackson accounting for 210 total yards and three touchdowns despite throwing only 18 passes and attempting six rushes. The model predicts Jackson scores 26.22 Fantasy points on average this week and projects that he throws for 220 yards and 1.88 touchdowns on average while also rushing for 56 yards and 0.21 touchdowns. See more top QBs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football RB projections

Another 2025 NFL Divisional Round projection from the model, the top Fantasy football running back is Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions. A somewhat surprising No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs quickly vindicated Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes by piling up 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie despite splitting time with David Montgomery. This year, he's been even better and has elevated his game once again since Montgomery (knee) was placed on injured reserve late in the season.

Gibbs has produced 487 scrimmage yards and scored six touchdowns in the three weeks since Montgomery was sidelined. He finished the season with 1,412 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 52 catches for 517 yards and four more scores. Against Washington's 30th-ranked run defense, the model predicts he rushes for 100 yards and 0.97 touchdowns while adding 3.8 receptions for 38 yards and 0.29 touchdowns to produce 25.13 points in PPR leagues on average. See more top RBs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football WR projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model also projects the top Fantasy football wide receiver will be Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. For the second season in a row, St. Brown is first-team NFL All-Pro after catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former fourth-round pick scored in eight consecutive games at one point during the season and he's scored in three of four games entering this weekend.

In three postseason games last year (his first time playing in the NFL playoffs), St. Brown caught 22 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. He expects to be similarly involved in his 2025 postseason debut against a Commanders squad that he busted up for nine catches, 116 yards and two touchdowns in his only meeting with them in 2022. The model predicts that St. Brown averages 6.5 catches for 78 yards and 0.73 touchdowns to finish with 18.87 points in PPR leagues on average and lead all wide receivers. See more top WRs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football TE projections

Included in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round projections from the model, the top Fantasy football tight end is predicted to be Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Playing in the NFL's most diversified offense, LaPorta saw his target rate decline from 2023 to 2024 but he was still one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL on a per-touch basis. On 83 targets, he caught 60 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Despite ranking 26th in the NFL in target rate, he ranked ninth in the league in PPR points per target (2.10) and he reached double-digits in DraftKings scoring each of the last six weeks of the season. Now the model is projecting that he accounts for a league-high 11.95 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that he catches 3.9 passes for 48 yards and 0.52 touchdowns on average. See more top TEs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football D/ST projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football D/ST to be the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll host the Houston Texans in the first matchup of NFL Divisional Round 2025 on Saturday and will look to take advantage of a disastrous Houston offensive line. The Texans gave up a staggering 54 sacks on the season and C.J. Stroud took a major step in terms of ball security (12 interceptions and seven fumbles).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense and ninth in total defense during the regular season. Kansas City also forced three turnovers in the final three games where it played its starters. The model is projecting that the Chiefs account for a league-high 10.5 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that they average 3.21 sacks, 0.67 interceptions and 0.54 fumble recovers with 0.11 defensive touchdowns while only allowing 17 points. See more top D/ST here.

