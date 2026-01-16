Winters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Winters was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that prevented him from playing in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Eagles on Sunday. Luke Gifford (quadriceps) is also listed as questionable, so Garret Wallow and Curtis Robinson would be the top candidates to start alongside Eric Kendricks at linebacker if one or both of Winters and Gifford were to be sidelined.