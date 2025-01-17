Saubert recorded 11 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown across 17 games this season.

The veteran tight end was brought in to serve as a reliable backup to superstar tight end George Kittle in 2024. Saubert filled that role well, providing his usual strong blocking and sure hands while making two spot-starts for San Francisco. The 31-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 after completing his one-year deal with the 49ers.