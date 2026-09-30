The 49ers opened Williams' (knee) 21-day practice window Wednesday to return from the reserve/PUP list, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams spent his first practice back with the 49ers as a limited participant. The team has until Oct. 21. to add the linebacker to the 53-man roster, or he will remain on the reserve/PUP list for the remainder of the 2026 season. Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November 2025 but could suit up for game day as soon as Week 5.