Denver released Prentice on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Prentice spent his first four NFL campaigns with New Orleans, playing in 48 regular-season games and serving primarily as a blocker. He was signed by the Broncos on Aug. 17 but wasn't able to make the team's initial 53-man roster. According to Tomasson, it's unclear if Denver intends to sign Prentice to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

