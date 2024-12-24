Szmyt agreed to a contract with the Browns' practice squad Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland's decision to bring Szmyt aboard as a member of their practice squad could hint that Dustin Hopkins' standing as the team's kicker is on shaky ground after another shaky performance in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals. After he was inactive for the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs following a string of poor outings, Hopkins stepped back in as Cleveland's kicker for Week 16 but missed his lone extra-point attempt in the loss. With Hopkins having now missed 12 total kicks on the season (nine field goals, three extra points), the Browns could turn to Szmyt if he impresses in his initial practices with the team. The 26-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2023, but he was one of the top kickers in the UFL this past spring as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks, converting 19 of 21 field-goal attempts with a long of 61 yards.