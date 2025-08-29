The Seahawks cut Tyus from the practice squad Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The move makes room on the Seahawks' practice squad for linebacker Chris Paul. Tyus failed to make Seattle's 53-man roster at the end of training camp after logging 21 carries for 55 yards and one catch (on two targets) for two yards across three preseason games. The undrafted rookie will look to catch on with another team's practice squad.