The state of Florida issued three formal charges to Brown stemming from January's alleged assault of a delivery truck driver, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. He was charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

This begins what is expected to be a rather lengthy legal process. The NFL is expected to review the findings and provide their own discipline should Brown ultimately continue his NFL career.

