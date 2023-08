Allen is set to join the Packers' practice squad.

Allen spent training camp competing against Ben Sims for the No. 3 tight end role behind rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Allen ultimately came up short, but will now join the practice unit as the team's de facto No. 4 tight end. The 24-year-old spent the first month of his rookie campaign on the Giants' practice squad before landing a reserve/future contract with the Packers in January.