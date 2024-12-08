Moore (quadriceps), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus San Francisco, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report seems to confirm Moore's own words Friday, when he suggested he would be able to take the field against the 49ers. The veteran receiver last missed a regular-season contest in 2020, so he's proven to be able to push through the wears and tears of the NFL season. If Moore is indeed able to play Sunday, he'll try to build upon a pair of consecutive big performances, as he totaled 15 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks.