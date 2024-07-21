The Bears activated Everett (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Everett landed on the NFI list Friday due to an undisclosed issue, but the matter was apparently minor, as he's coming off the list two days later. With his activation, the veteran will be eligible to practice with the team. Everett is slated to work as the Bears' backup at tight end behind Cole Kmet this season.