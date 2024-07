White (knee) and the Bears agreed on a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

White sat out the entire 2022 season while on the Bears' injured reserve while recovering from a torn ACL and he spent entire 2023 campaign as a free agent. The linebacker will look to prove his health with Chicago at training camp in an attempt to appear in his first NFL regular-season contest since playing in two games with the Raiders and Jets in 2021.