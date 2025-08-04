Jackson (leg) returned to practice with the Bears on Saturday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was sidelined with a leg injury for a couple of days during the week, but he was able to return to action Saturday. The 28-year-old was traded to Chicago from the Rams in March, and he's expected to operate as the team's starting right guard in 2025. Jackson will now be a full go ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Dolphins on Aug. 10, though it's unclear if he'll be asked to play in the game.