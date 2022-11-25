Fields (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, with coach Matt Eberflus telling reports Friday, "we've got 48 hours to assess that," Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

The Bears listed Fields as a limited practice participant Friday for the third straight day, and Eberflus' comments afterward suggest the quarterback is truly questionable and should be viewed as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. His running could be scaled back somewhat if he ends up playing, as Fields acknowledged Wednesday that he's feeling significant pain from the separation and partial ligament tear in his non-throwing shoulder. Trevor Siemian will get the start if Fields doesn't this Sunday.