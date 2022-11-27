Fields (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Jets.

When Fields was seen wincing and grabbing at his left, non-throwing shoulder near the end of last Sunday's loss in Atlanta, the table was set for the biggest fantasy question mark of Week 12 considering his production over the last six games (963 yards and 10 TDs through the air, 640 yards and six more TDs on the ground). On Wednesday, he revealed the extent of his injury, saying he was tending to a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments. He still managed limited practices all week, and his availability came down to a game-time decision. Ultimately, though, the Bears will exercise caution and give Fields the week off, allowing Trevor Siemian to direct the offense and practice-squad call-up Nathan Peterman to serve as his backup. Fields will turn his attention to getting healthy enough to play Sunday, Dec. 4 versus the Packers.