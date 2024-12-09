Odunze caught four of five targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Odunze cashed in a pair of garbage-time touchdowns in Sunday's blowout loss for the first multi-score game of his young career. When the rookie scored during the contest shouldn't matter to fantasy managers, who have witnessed just one trip to the end zone over the wideout's previous 12 contests. Odunze's inconsistency in Chicago's flailing offense keeps him from relevance in shallower formats ahead of next Monday's tilt against Minnesota.