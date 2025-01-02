Odunze (illness) didn't practice Thursday.

With no activity to speak of yet during Week 18 prep due to an illness, Odunze has only one more opportunity Friday to mix into drills before the Bears potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Green Bay. In his first matchup with the Packers back in Week 11, he gathered in six of 10 targets for 65 yards, which is his fourth-highest yardage total of his rookie campaign.