Iosivas played 48 of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and recorded four receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

While Iosivas outproduced No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins (2-23-0 receiving line on five targets), both players took back seats in the passing game to Ja'Marr Chase (7-87-1 on 10 targets) and Chase Brown (4-43-1 on six targets). Brown's passing-game role may be more volatile from week to week, but Chase is the Bengals' clear No. 1 option, and Higgins' poor showing in Week 14 looks to be more of an outlier performance. Even in a prolific passing attack, Iosivas doesn't look like he'll be able to carve out consistent enough volume to make for an appealing fantasy option in any given week.