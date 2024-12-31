Iosivas reeled in three of four targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Broncos.

Iosivas caught three passes for the second straight week, though he wasn't able to find the end zone against as he did in Week 16 against Cleveland. The 25-year-old wideout played 79 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps, behind Ja'Marr Chase and ahead of Tee Higgins, who had snap percentages of 88 and 69 percent, respectively. Iosivas' four targets were well behind Chase (15), Higgins (12) and tight end Mike Gesicki (12). The Princeton product should continue to be an ancillary piece of the Bengals' passing attack, capping his potential for consistent fantasy production. Iosivas is best ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Steelers.