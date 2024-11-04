Brown (rib) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Brown suffered a bruised rib in Sunday's win over the Raiders, but the running back's listed full participation a day later indicates that his availability for Thursday night's game against the Ravens is not in danger. With Zack Moss on track to miss time with a neck injury, Brown appears poised to maintain a heavy workload versus Baltimore and likely beyond, after logging a career-high 27 carries against Las Vegas.
More News
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Gets new backfield complement•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Bruised rib in win over Las Vegas•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Capitalizes on lead-back role•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Three-down role likely awaits•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Added touches likely with Moss hurt•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Salvages day with TD•