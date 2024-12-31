Brown (ankle) didn't participate Tuesday in the Bengals' walk-through practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Brown is tending to what's believed to be a mild right high-ankle sprain, which he suffered late in this past Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday that he's hopeful that Brown will be ready to play in Saturday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, but the running back may need to resume practicing in some fashion by Thursday in order for that to become a possibility. If Brown is forced to sit out the Week 18 contest, Khalil Herbert would likely serve as the Bengals' top option out of the backfield.
More News
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Could be ready to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Could play in Week 18•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Ruled out of Saturday's game•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Over 100 total yards in win•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Rushing and receiving TD in Week 15•