Brown (ankle) isn't expected to play Saturday at Pittsburgh, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Brown emerged from last Saturday's overtime victory against the Broncos with a sprained right ankle, which didn't allow him to practice during Week 18 prep. Still, the Bengals gave him a chance to suit up this weekend by listing him as questionable on their final injury report Thursday. In the end, Brown went through a pregame workout that may not have gone well when he attempted to cut, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network. Cincinnati will confirm Brown's status once the team posts its inactive list about 90 minutes before an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it appears as if Khalil Herbert will be the Bengals' lead running back Saturday.