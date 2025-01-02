Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

After suffering what's believed to be a mild right high-ankle sprain in last Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos, Brown was listed as a non-participant for each of the Bengals' three practices in Week 18. Despite the lack of on-field activity this week, the Bengals aren't closing the door on him being available in a critical game in Saturday, as Cincinnati will need a win plus Broncos and Dolphins losses Sunday to punch their ticket to the postseason. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, head coach Zac Taylor suggested earlier Thursday that Brown is shaping up as a game-day decision for Saturday, with official word on the running back's status set to arrive when the Bengals release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8 p.m. ET kickoff. If Brown can't play Saturday or is available only in a limited capacity, Khalil Herbert would likely be in store for a big role out of the backfield.