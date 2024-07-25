In his 53-man roster projection for the Bengals, Paul Dehner of The Athletic has Cochran (knee) as a likely cut candidate following the conclusion of training camp.

Signed by the Bengals in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech, Cochran spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad after failing to impress during his short playing time during the preseason. His 2023 season was cut short after he was placed on injured reserve in July with a knee injury. Now healthy, Cochran will have a chance to catch onto the Bengals' 53-man roster as a depth offensive lineman, though he faces an uphill battle as training camp gets underway.