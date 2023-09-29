Smith (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, so the tight end appears to be trending toward a second straight absence Sunday against the Titans. If Smith is unavailable this weekend, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox would once again be in line for added snaps within the Bengals' tight-end corps, while Tanner Hudson could be elevated from the practice squad to provide additional depth to the position group.