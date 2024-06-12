Chase has been a limited participant in minicamp this week, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase seems to be opting for a "hold-in" rather than a holdout, as he's shown up for mandatory minicamp but is participating only in walkthroughs and team meetings. The star wideout likely doesn't want to risk an injury while his agent is negotiating a contract extension, so it'll be interesting to see what approach he takes if he's unable to strike an agreement on a new deal before the start of training camp in late July. Fellow receiver Tee Higgins, meanwhile, is missing minicamp without accruing fines, as he still hasn't signed his franchise tag and technically isn't under contract.