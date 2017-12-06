Ross, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, is expected to require surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Ross previously underwent surgery on his right shoulder shortly after running a 4.22 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine, but the procedure didn't impact his draft stock with the Bengals nabbing him with the No. 9 overall pick in April. He resumed practicing in the second week of training camp, but then suffered a knee injury in the Bengals' preseason finale and subsequently missed five of the first six weeks of the regular season. Ross ultimately played just 17 snaps on offense in three appearances this season, with head coach Marvin Lewis keeping him out of the lineup for four of the team's last five contests. Lewis indicated Ross would reenter the game plan Sunday against Chicago, but the Bengals instead placed the speedy rookie on injured reserve after Wednesday's workout. It sounds like the upcoming procedure is considered minor, which bodes well for Ross' chances to make a full recovery before OTAs begin next spring. His medical history remains a massive concern, as he entered the league with an ACL tear, two meniscus tears and microfacture surgery on his record before undergoing his first shoulder surgery.