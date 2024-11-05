The Bengals acquired Herbert from the Bears on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A healthy inactive for both of the Bears' last two games, Herbert was the odd man out in a Chicago backfield that also included D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. With the move to Cincinnati, Herbert will likely step in to provide valuable depth and experience behind Chase Brown. Herbert should settle in as the No. 2 option ahead of Trayveon Williams and Kendall Milton with Zack Moss (neck) expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.