Herbert is in line to be the Bengals' primary running back Saturday in Pittsburgh with Chase Brown (ankle) inactive for that contest, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Brown won't suit up one week removed from spraining his right ankle during last Saturday's overtime win against the Broncos. Since joining the Bengals at the trade deadline, Herbert has received spot duty in seven consecutive games prior to this Week 18 matchup, turning eight carries into 45 yards (5.6 YPC) and gathering in his only target for seven yards. Considering Cincinnati's other available RBs on Saturday are Trayveon Williams (no touches in 16 games) and undrafted rookie Kendall Milton (one appearance this season), Herbert appears poised to operate as a workhorse for a high-powered offense.