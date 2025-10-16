Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
The Bengals activated Patrick (calf) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers.
Patrick was officially listed as questionable for Thursday's AFC North clash, but his activation from IR indicates that he is trending toward making his return, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Patrick would likely reclaim his starting job at right guard if he is cleared to play, which would revert Dalton Risner to a reserve role.