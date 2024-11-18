The Los Angeles Chargers offense has taken a massive step forward in recent weeks, and they are starting to sport a new look. After a run-first, run often, and run-heavy game plan to start the season, Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman have leaned on more pass-heavy game plans in recent weeks to take advantage of how well Justin Herbert is performing. Last week, I evaluated every passing snap the Chargers have had this season, and what I learned is Herbert is seeing the field better than he ever has. He had countless examples of working from the play side to the backside of a progression and then delivering the pass on time, accurately, and with velocity. This is something the broadcast discussed in his performance against the Bengals. Before we dive into some of the metrics and upcoming schedule discussed on Monday's Beyond the Boxscore, here's a look at Herbert's film cut-up (prior to Week 11) for those who missed it:

In the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Bengals, Herbert threw for 297 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards. Now that Herbert is healthier from his early-season foot injury, The Chargers have been more likely to use his rushing ability. Last week, he was used in the red zone and scored a rushing touchdown. This week, he reached a max speed of 20.50 MPH on this scramble, per Next Gen Stats. That was the second-fastest top speed of his career. He has now topped 21.8 or more Fantasy points (six-point passing touchdown leagues) in four straight games. He has a career-high 7.9 yards per attempt, which is common for Harbaugh offenses over the years, and a career-low 0.4% interception rate.

In the last six games, Herbert is sixth in pass attempts, third in passing yards, and has the 12th-most passing TDs.

On last week's mid-week Beyond the Boxscore with Jamey Eisenberg, Jacob Gibbs made the case for acquiring Chargers players because of the upcoming implied point totals. The Chargers and their opponent had a streak of implied point totals that never topped 40 heading into Week 11. Starting with the Bengals, their next upcoming five implied point totals were in the mid-to-high 40s. Against the Bengals, Vegas may have undersold it with the game totaling 61 points. Look for this trend to continue with upcoming games against: BAL (23rd), @ATL (21st), @KC (29th), TB (28th), DEN (15th), @NE (13th), @LV (32nd).

Ladd McConkey could be the main benefactor of an explosive finish to the season for the Chargers. His ability to create separation at the top of routes is fully on display on tape, and his rapport with Herbert is only getting stronger. Herbert, one of the best anticipatory throwers in the NFL, will benefit from McConkey's best trait -- creating separation.

McConkey had 123 receiving yards on six receptions and nine targets. Over the six-game stretch where the Chargers have gone more pass-heavy, McConkey has a 17-game pace of 79 receptions, 1,244 receiving yards, and six touchdowns on 10 targets.

Among 101 WRs with 20 or more targets in the last six weeks, Ladd McConkey ranks 57th in target per route run rate, 29th in target share, 25th in targets, 20th in catches, 5th in yards, 19th in touchdowns. If this Chargers offense takes off down the stretch run, McConkey is going to be a massive part of that. Both he and Herbert are worth making aggressive trade offers for if your league's trade deadline hasn't passed.