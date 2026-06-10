Bills' Cole Bishop: Targeting training camp return

Bishop had "some stuff cleaned up in the knee" but is expected to return for training camp, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Bishop has not been participating in the Bills' minicamp due to this knee procedure and will continue to rehab in Buffalo until training camp begins. The third-year pro from Utah posted impressive numbers in 2025, tallying 85 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed, with three interceptions, while playing in all 17 regular-season contests. Once fully healthy, he's expected to remain Buffalo's top strong safety.