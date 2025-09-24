Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Oliver (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman missed the Bills' Week 3 win over the Dolphins due to an ankle injury and is still working through the issue. McDermott noted that Oliver's injury is "improving," per Glab, but his status for the Week 4 matchup against the Saints remains uncertain. Oliver likely needs to upgrade to at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play Sunday.