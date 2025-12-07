Head coach Sean McDermott reiterated Friday that Oliver, who's on injured reserve with a biceps injury, could return to practice if Buffalo makes the playoffs, the Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "There's a chance. it would be more after the regular season, if we can get that far," McDermott said. "So that's kind of where his window would open up."

Oliver still has a few hurdles to clear before practicing, but his potential return would be a huge boost to Buffalo -- which has the third-worst run defense in the league -- if the Bills make the postseason for a seventh straight season. Oliver has been out since Week 8.