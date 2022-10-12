McKenzie has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will practice fully Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McKenzie was inactive for the Bills' Week 5 win over the Steelers, but he's in line to return to action Sunday against the Chiefs. Upon his return the action, McKenzie should reclaim a share of the team's slot work alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, with rookie Khalil Shakir a candidate to mix in after catching three of his five targets for 75 yards and a TD while logging 39 snaps versus Pittsburgh.