Coleman (wrist) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

Following the Bills' Week 12 bye, Coleman was listed as limited on all three practice reports this week before being deemed questionable for the contest. With the 2024 second-rounder -- who last played in Week 9 -- still sidelined, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Jalen Virgil will handle Buffalo's wideout duties versus San Francisco. Coleman's next chance to return to action will arrive Dec. 8 against the Rams.