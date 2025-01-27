Coleman secured one of four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Coleman struggled to convert on his opportunities throughout Buffalo's playout run, compiling just three catches for 22 yards on eight targets across his three postseason appearances. The rookie second-round pick compiled a 29-556-4 receiving line on 57 targets in 13 regular-season appearances, modest production totals, if somewhat disappointing compared to expectations, considering Coleman's draft capital and the opportunity he faced following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Coleman's role could grow Year 2, as both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are slated to hit free agency, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see Buffalo work to bolster Josh Allen's receiving corps for the 2025 campaign.