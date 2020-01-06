Bills' Nick Easley: Inks future deal
Easley signed a reserve/future deal with the Bills on Monday.
The undrafted rookie out of Iowa was cut before the season began, but he quickly signed with the Bills' practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the year. Easley will compete for a depth role in 2020, and he'll likely need to contribute on special teams to secure a roster spot.
