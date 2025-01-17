Davis (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Davis sustained a concussion during this past Sunday's wild-card win versus the Broncos, containing him to a limited walkthrough Wednesday and back-to-back capped sessions to wrap up the week. He must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to make himself available this weekend, as coach Sean McDermott told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News earlier Friday that the running back remains in the protocol for head injuries.