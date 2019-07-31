Kroft, who is on the Bills' preseason PUP list as he recovers from a broken foot suffered during May's OTAs, has shed his walking boot, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Per coach Doug McDermott, Kroft is "making positive progress," but there is still no timetable for the tight end's return. Shedding his walking boot is definitely a step in the right direction, but the free-agent addition -- signed to be a starter this season -- is no lock to be ready to play in Week 1. With fellow tight ends Dawson Knox and Jason Croom currently tending to hamstring injuries, the team's healthy options at the position are down to Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney, Nate Becker and Keith Towbridge.