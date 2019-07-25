Bills' Tyler Kroft: Slow progress expected
Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Kroft, who was placed on the PUP list Monday due to a broken foot suffered during May's organized team activities, is "basically just out right now. He's making progress. He's done a great job this offseason getting himself to where he is right now."
Kroft will almost certainly miss most or all of training camp, while the team will likely consider itself fortunate if he's even an option for Week 1. Kroft was acquired this offseason to be the starter, while it's a bit of a scramble behind him with a bunch of unproven players and blocker Lee Smith. The Bills may need to come out of camp with someone who can serve Kroft's role capably for a few weeks into the regular season, with third-round rookie Dawson Knox currently looking like a shaky favorite.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself by drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...