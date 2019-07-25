Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Kroft, who was placed on the PUP list Monday due to a broken foot suffered during May's organized team activities, is "basically just out right now. He's making progress. He's done a great job this offseason getting himself to where he is right now."

Kroft will almost certainly miss most or all of training camp, while the team will likely consider itself fortunate if he's even an option for Week 1. Kroft was acquired this offseason to be the starter, while it's a bit of a scramble behind him with a bunch of unproven players and blocker Lee Smith. The Bills may need to come out of camp with someone who can serve Kroft's role capably for a few weeks into the regular season, with third-round rookie Dawson Knox currently looking like a shaky favorite.