The Bills elevated Shavers from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Chris Jenkins of Buffalo's official site reports.

This will be Shavers' second elevation of the campaign. He was previously elevated in Week 5, when he tallied 16 offensive snaps without recording a target or touch against Houston. The Bills also elevated receiver KJ Hamler on Saturday. Rookie wideout Keon Coleman has been ruled out against the Colts due to a wrist injury while veteran Amari Cooper is questionable with a wrist issue of his own.