Corum ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and added a 35.5-inch vertical jump during his workout at the 2024 NFL Combine.

The Michigan product wasn't expected to test as a superior athlete based on his tape, but his workout won't cause his stock to slip much by any means. He placed 12th out of 21 running backs in the 40 while having a dense, 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame. His agility proved to be solid as well considering his cone (6.82) and shuttle times (4.12) were among the best among his position group. His strength was on display with a running back-leading 27 reps on the bench, too. Corum had gaudy production over his final three seasons at Michigan with 56 rushing touchdowns in that span, highlighted by 27 in his senior season. He doesn't have any standout traits but is a solid all-around runner who can contribute on all three downs. Corum can handle a heavy workload and pick up the blitz, and his pass-catching numbers (51 catches, 64 targets, 338 yards) check out as workable for the next level. He may no longer be the consensus No.1 running back in the class after this weekend as other backs did manage to post impressive workouts, but Corum should be among the first three backs taken in April.